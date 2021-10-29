Puneeth Rajkumar dead at 46: Can you get a sudden heart attack? Why are hearts of young Indians so vulnerable

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 29: In some terrible news, Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar, passed away after suffering from heart attack. The actor was admitted to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru. The news comes as a shock to not just the fraternity but the millions of fans the actor had. He was only 46 years old.

Preliminary reports suggest that the actor, fondly known as Appu had suffered from a sudden heart attack that claimed his life.

"Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to the emergency department at 11:40 am. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated: Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru."

Can you get a sudden heart attack?

A myocardial infarction (MI), commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to the coronary artery of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle. The most common symptom is chest pain or discomfort which may travel into the shoulder, arm, back, neck or jaw.

While sudden heart attacks can be absolutely fatal and strike abruptly, experts say that many people can have warning signs and symptoms related to the heart attack days or weeks before the actual occurrence.

What causes acute myocardial infarction?

Your heart is the main organ in your cardiovascular system, which also includes different types of blood vessels. Some of the most important vessels are the arteries. They take oxygen-rich blood to your body and all of your organs. The coronary arteries take oxygen rich blood specifically to your heart muscle. When these arteries become blocked or narrowed due to a buildup of plaque, the blood flow to your heart can decrease significantly or stop completely. This can cause a heart attack. Several factors may lead to a blockage in the coronary arteries.

Who is at risk for acute myocardial infarction?

High blood pressure

High cholesterol levels

High triglyceride levels

Diabetes and high blood sugar levels

Obesity

Smoking

Age

Family history