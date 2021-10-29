Puneeth Rajkumar critical: Celebs, politicians rush to the hospital
Bengaluru, Oct 29: Politicians, film stars and family members of Puneeth Rajkumar rushed to Vikram hospital following the news of the actor suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, film stars Yash, Darshan, Ravichandran, and many other dignitaries from the Kannada film industry were spotted at the hospital.
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday and his condition is "critical", as per the hospital.
Addressing the press, the doctor, who is treating Puneeth Rajkumar said that the actor complained of chest pain around 11 am. "He came to Vikram hospital after undergoing an ECG in another hospital," the doctor said.
"His condition is critical. We cannot say anything at this stage and trying our best," he added.
Puneeth Rajkumar is the son of Sandalwood matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar.