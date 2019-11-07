Pune woman spots hidden camera inside BeHive Cafe's washroom

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 07: Being a woman in India means you have to be on your guard all the time. Whether you're taking public transport or booking an Uber, you have to be aware of your surroundings. In a shocking incident, a woman who hails from Pune spotted a hidden camera in the ladies washroom of Cafe BeHive, one of the most popular cafes in the Hinjawadi area of Pune.

In a series of tweets, the woman mentioned that she and her friends reported the same to the management when the incident took place and instead of addressing their concerns the camera was secretly removed.

Please report, and name and shame Cafe Behive, Hinjawadi, Pune. And please do not disclose the name of the complainant without her permission. pic.twitter.com/DwH83OA3k5 — Roma (@romaticize) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, the management of the restaurant took down all their social media pages and declared 'Temporarily Closed' on Zomato. They went to the extent of bribing the complainant and deleted the reviews mentioning the incident put up by her without permission.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against the housekeeping company Shraddha Facility and services and claimed that two contact-based hired staff are responsible for the incident.