  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pune woman spots hidden camera inside BeHive Cafe's washroom

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: Being a woman in India means you have to be on your guard all the time. Whether you're taking public transport or booking an Uber, you have to be aware of your surroundings. In a shocking incident, a woman who hails from Pune spotted a hidden camera in the ladies washroom of Cafe BeHive, one of the most popular cafes in the Hinjawadi area of Pune.

    Pune woman spots hidden camera inside BeHive Cafes washroom
    Photo courtesy: @romaticize/Twitter

    In a series of tweets, the woman mentioned that she and her friends reported the same to the management when the incident took place and instead of addressing their concerns the camera was secretly removed.

    Meanwhile, the management of the restaurant took down all their social media pages and declared 'Temporarily Closed' on Zomato. They went to the extent of bribing the complainant and deleted the reviews mentioning the incident put up by her without permission.

    After 52 hours, Pune couple's pet beagle picked up by Zomato delivery boy returns home

    Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against the housekeeping company Shraddha Facility and services and claimed that two contact-based hired staff are responsible for the incident.

    More PUNE News

    Read more about:

    pune hidden camera woman

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue