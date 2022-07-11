YouTube
  • search
Trending Amarnath Yatra Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pune: Landslide on road leading to Bhimashankar temple; none hurt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, July 11: A landslide took place on a road leading to the famous Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Monday following heavy rains.

    No one was injured or trapped in the debris, officials said.

    Pune: Landslide on road leading to Bhimashankar temple; none hurt
    Representational Image

    Bhimashankar, located about 100 km from Pune in Khed taluka and over 200 km from Mumbai, is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

    The landslide took place around 3 am on the Pokhari Ghat, Public Works Department official Suresh Pathade said, adding that there was no report of any casualty.

    1 dead in landslide in Shimla; cloudbursts, heavy rainfall in Himachal’s Kullu1 dead in landslide in Shimla; cloudbursts, heavy rainfall in Himachal’s Kullu

    The debris came crashing down, blocking the Ghodegaon-Bhimashankar road partially, police said.

    "Due to the landslide, the road was partially blocked, but one side was open for vehicular movement. The debris is being removed," Ghodegaon police station's assistant inspector Jeevan Mane said.

    Pune district has been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days.

    Comments

    More pune News  

    Read more about:

    landslide pune maharashtra heavy rains

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X