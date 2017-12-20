Pune: GST to be part of MBA, MA courses at Savitribai Phule University

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act implemented by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre will now be a part of Syllabus at the Savitribai Phule University in Pune.

According to ANI, the Academic Council of the University had taken the decision to add the GST Act as a subject for MBA and MA courses.

''The subject would be added from this year,'' Abhijeet Ghorpade, the PRO of Savitribai Phule Pune University said in Mumbai.

Following the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in the country, many prominent universities had decided to tweak their taxation syllabus for the students to learn the nitty-gritty of the new tax regime.

"Based on the market needs, the syllabus for BCom and related courses are framed. Our board of studies has already resolved that the syllabus for final year commerce students needs to be tweaked to teach GST-related subjects," Hrishikesh Soman, principal of Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce had said in July.

"In fact, we have another board meeting this week when things will get finalised. Not only this, the introduction of GST will bring in newer job opportunities for students and hence we are contemplating to introduce a certificate course on GST for students who wish to study it," he further said.

"We have 34 such courses and now commerce teachers have expressed the need for a course on GST. It's important considering the industry's requirements," he added.

OneIndia News