Pune cop wins Twitterati as he sings 'Desh Mere' | Viral

    New Delhi, Oct 12: Someone in uniform singing a patriotic song is always a winning combo. So, it is not a surprise that netizens are getting goosebumbs as they hear a policeman sing a patriotic song and quite beautifully too.

    The video, shared by Pune City Police's official Twitter handle, features constable Sagar Ghorpade who can be seen singing a beautiful rendition of 'Desh Mere' song from Ajay Devgan-starrer Bhuj.

    The policeman's singing talent is liked by netizens. It has so far 7.5 thousand plus views. The video was posted with two captions, out of which one reads, "Desh mere..' sung beautifully by our #PunePolice Constable Sagar Ghorpade .."

    Video of students wielding machetes goes viralVideo of students wielding machetes goes viral

    In the video, one can see that constable Sagar is standing in front of a microphone and singing the song.

    The other caption which was posted in Marathi, which translated said, there is no need for a special day to dedicate a song to the country.

    Social media users have been showering praises for the constable and his melodious voice.

    One user wrote, " This voice belongs to original singer."

    While another user wrote, " That's very beautiful."

    The third use saluted the constable.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 14:36 [IST]
    X