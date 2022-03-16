Pune Airport to get new terminal building with enhanced capacity

New Delhi, Mar 16: New Integrated Terminal Building with enhanced capacity and world-class facilities is under construction at AAI's Pune Airport, which will reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport. AAI has undertaken the construction of the Terminal Building at the cost of Rs. 475Cr.More than 55% of the work has been completed and construction of the new building is likely to be completed by August 2023.

The existing terminal building with built-up area of only 22,300sqm.has the capacity to handle passengers up to Seven Million Passengers per annum (MPPA). AAI has undertaken the work for construction of the state-of-the-art New Terminal with massive built up area of more than 5,00,000 sq.ft. The new terminal integrated with the existing terminal, will have a built-up area of 7,50,000 Sq.ft. with passenger handling capacity of 16 MPPA.

The swanky new integrated terminal building (including old building) will be centrally air conditioned with provision of 10 passenger boarding bridges, 72 Check-in Counters and In-line Baggage handling system. The building will be an energy efficient building with Four-Star GRIHA rating. Provision of 36000 sq. ft. space for F&B and retail outlets has been reserved for refreshment/pleasure of the passengers. A huge canopy on city side of the existing building & new building together will give a magnificent look to the airport from city side.

The strongest intention of the project for new terminal building is the search for unity and continuity between the old and the new. Stretching over 360 meters in length, the Verandah is a unifying façade that not only provides protection from sun and rain but also serves as a grand urban fresco telling the story of rich social, historical, artistic and immaterial culture of Pune & Maharashtra. The facia of the public area below the great Verandah is supported with beautiful Maratha arches and decorated columns with a finish of local dark stone which is commonly seen in most of the heritage structures around Maharashtra. The new forecourt garden design is directly inspired by one of the most recognisable landmarks of Pune - The Shaniwar Wada Gardens.

To give a permanent solution to the parking issue, a multilevel car park (Ground plus three storeyed &two basementfloors) with a cost of Rs. 120 Cr. is also under construction and is likely to be commissioned by July 2022.The multi-level car parking will have capacity for parking of 1024cars and will be connected to the departure area of existing building with a sky bridge with provision of staircase, escalators & elevators at building side for dropping/ going up.

Hon'ble PM has recently highlighted the significance of modern infrastructure and transport facilities for Pune city, which has reinforced its identity in the fields of Education, Research & Development, IT and Automobile.The revamped terminal building of Pune airport will be an addition to his vision of infrastructure led growth under PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

