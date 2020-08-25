Pulwama’s suicide bomber had noted bus in CRPF convoy which had most bombers: NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Pulwama case took the National Investigation Agency 18 months to crack.

In the chargesheet filed today before a special court in Jammu, the NIA said, 'the almost blind case solved in 18 months brings out the conspiracy hatched in Pakistan by the Jaish-e-Mohammad to carry out the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The NIA also said that the original plan was to strike on February 6 2019. However the plan was delayed as the highway was closed due to snow. It was Shakir Bashir at whose house the bomb was prepared who had noticed work being undertaken by a road opening party.

JeM planned another Pulwama, but then India hit at Balakot

He in turn alerted Farooq about the same, following which the attack was carried out.

Further the NIA noted that that the suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar who drove the vehicle had noted which bus in the CRPF convoy had the maximum number of jawans.