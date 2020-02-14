  • search
    Pulwama: BJP's Sambit Patra mutes Rahul Gandhi over his questions to Centre

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Minutes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP over the Pulwama attack, Sambit Patra, the BJP spokesperson slammed the Congress leader for a tweet where he criticised the Narendra Modi government.

    The BJP spokesperson also took to Twitter and termed the Pulwama attack as a "dastardly attack". He further went on to say that Rahul Gandhi is making a "dastardly comment" over the attack.

    File photo of Sambit Patra
    "That was a dastardly attack. And this is a dastardly comment. Who Benefitted the most? Mr Gandhi can you think beyond benefits? Of course not. This so-called 'Gandhi' family can never think beyond benefits. Not just materialistically corrupt, their souls are also corrupt (sic)," the BJP spokesperson said in a tweet.

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter, after paying tributes to Pulwama martyrs and questioned about the outcome of the investigation and who all in the Centre have been held accountable for such security lapse.

    Pulwama: Rahul Gandhi raises voice, questions Who in BJP is held accountable for attack?

    "Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: Who benefitted the most from the attack? What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" Rahul Gandhi had questioned on Twitter.

    On February 14, 2019 a suicide bomber from a terror outfit attacked and killed as many as 40 brave CRPF personnel in Pulwama. India, less than a fortnight gave a befitting reply to Pakistan after calling for a Balakot air strike that killed more than 350 terrorists.

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:53 [IST]
