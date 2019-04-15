  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Pulwama attack was planned, Modi murdered 42 jawans for political gains': Ex-Guv Qureshi says

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Former Mizoram Governor Aziz Qureshi has reportedly made a controversial remark on the Pulwama terrorist attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

    Pulwama attack was planned, Modi murdered 42 jawans for political gains: Ex-Guv Qureshi says
    File photo of February 14 Pulwama attack site

    "Plan karke aapne ye karwaya taki apko mauka mile, lekin janta samajhti hai. Agar Modi ji chahein ki 42 jawanon ki hatya karke, unki chitaon ki raakh se apna rajtilak kar lein, janta nahi karne degi. (You planned it and got it done, but public knows it. If Modi ji wants that he can ascend to power by murdering 42 jawans and use their ashes for his coronation, then people will nto allow this)," Qureshi, a Congress leader, said as per news agency ANI.

    Modi in Aligarh: 'Surgical strike after first mistake, air strike after second, what after third...'

    According to a report in Zee News, Qureshi asked how the vehicle loaded with explosives was allowed to enter Jammu and Kashmir. He added that if PM Modi thinks that he can win the election by planning the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel then he will be given a befitting reply by the voters.

    Aziz Qureshi was the 15th Governor of Mizoram. He has also served as the governor of Uttarakhand and governor of Uttar Pradesh.

    Qureshi is not the first one make controversial remarks on Pulwama attack. In March, National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had stirred controversy by raising doubts over the death of 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama attack. In a purported video shared, Abdullah could reportedly be heard as saying, "how many jawans have been martyred in Chhattisgarh? Has Modi ever paid tributes to them? However, those 40 who died in Pulwama, I have my doubts".

    Yogi Adityanath demands apology from SP leader over his remark on Pulwama attack

    Earlier, senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav claimed "conspiracy" in the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed, saying the jawans in J&K were killed for the sake of votes.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had demanded apology from Ram Gopal Yadav over his remark on the Pulwama attack.

    lok-sabha-home

    More PULWAMA News

    Read more about:

    pulwama crpf attack terrorists

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue