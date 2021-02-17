Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong campaign in poll-bound Puducherry on Feb 17

Puducherry's future now in hands of people: Kiran Bedi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 17: Hours after being ousted as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi thanked the people of union territory and all the public officials for being a part of her journey.

Taking twitter, Bedi posted, "I thank Govt of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry as its Lt Governor. I also thank all who worked with me closely. I can say with deep sense of satisfaction that during this tenure 'Team Raj Nivas' diligently worked to serve larger public interest."

Stating that Puducherry has a very bright future, Bedi added that its future is now in the hands of the people.

Thank all those who were a part my journey as Lt Governor of Puducherry—

The People of Puducherry and all the Public officials. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ckvwJ694qq — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 17, 2021

Bedi also tweeted a message she found on the cover of her diary that told her to have a "kind heart, fierce mind and brave spirit".

Good #MorningNutrition.

From the cover of a dairy on my table this morning. pic.twitter.com/Fa9Ru9TFbt — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 17, 2021

In a sudden development, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi was removed from her post on Tuesday night at a time when the union territory was witnessing a political crisis following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.

A brief communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman Ajay Kumar Singh said the President has directed that Bedi "shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry".

Rahul Gandhi to visit Puducherry today, amid political turmoil

President Ram Nath Kovind gave the additional charge of the union territory to Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan "with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made".

The direction from the President comes amid the political crisis where the ruling Congress-led government has been reduced to a minority after one more MLA quit the party on Tuesday.

Bedi and Narayasamy have been at loggerheads over a range of issues.