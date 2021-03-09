Puducherry Polls: AINRC joins BJP, AIADMK; N Rangasamy to head alliance

Cut money charge: Narayanasamy threatens to sue Amit Shah, asks him to prove or apologise

New Delhi, Mar 09: Former Puducherry chief minister Rangasamy's NR Congress finalises tie up with BJP. The AINRC will contest 16 seats while the BJP and AIADMK will fight on 14 seats.

The BJP plans to unleash a high- voltage campaign in Puducherry with a battery of central leaders as it seeks to wrest power in the union territory in the coming assembly elections.

The BJP would field about ten star campaigners in the UT, where elections to the 30-member assembly would be held on April six.

They include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani, he told PTI here. Modi and Shah have already launched the party''s campaign in the tiny union territory.

Puducherry is now under President''s rule after the Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy fell on February 22 on being reduced to a minority following a spate of resignation of Congress MLAs and a DMK legislator.