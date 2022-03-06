YouTube
    Puducherry: Iconic pier at Rock beach collapses due to high waves following depression over Bay of Bengal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The iconic pier at Puducherry's Rock beach collapsed partially due to high waves as a result of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a depression has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal and is moving nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 7 kmph during the past six hours. It has centred over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

    Read more about:

    puducherry bay of bengal weather

    Story first published: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 11:35 [IST]
    X