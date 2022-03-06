Puducherry: Iconic pier at Rock beach collapses due to high waves following depression over Bay of Bengal

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 06: The iconic pier at Puducherry's Rock beach collapsed partially due to high waves as a result of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a depression has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal and is moving nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 7 kmph during the past six hours. It has centred over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centered over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/MwirIRUwAN — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 6, 2022

Story first published: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 11:35 [IST]