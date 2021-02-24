YouTube
    Puducherry headed for President’s rule after Congress loses power

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: The Union Territory appears headed for President's rule as the Opposition parties are not keen on forming government in the Union Territoty.

    Opposition parties like BJP, AIADMK have are unwilling to form a government so close to the elections, and have decided to come to power through democratic manner.

    Puducherry

    Reportedly, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has recommended President's Rule.

    After staging a walkout from the Assembly before the motion seeking confidence vote was put up for voting in the House, Narayanasamy proceeded to the Raj Nivas and submitted his resignation to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

    Narayanasamy, accompanied by the remaining Ministers of his cabinet - R Kamalakannan, M O H F Shah Jahan and M Kandasamy - and legislators belonging to the Congress and DMK and the lone Independent member, had called on the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Nivas in the forenoon and handed over the letter.

    The lone member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam and PCC leader A V Subramanian too accompanied the Chief Minister.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 9:19 [IST]
