For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Puducherry Election Results 2021: Full List of Winners (MLAs) From AINRC, BJP, UPA, DMK and Congress
India
Puducherry, May 03: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the next government in Puducherry with a majority. Final results for Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021 were declared for all 30 Assembly seats of Puducherry on Sunday night in which the NDA won 16 seats (majority mark).
The NDA in Puducherry consists of the All India N.R. Congress, which contested in 16 of the Union Territory's 30 seats, the BJP nine and the AIADMK five. While AINRC bagged 10 seats, BJP won 6 seats. The UPA won 8 seats with DMK winning 6 seats and Congress 2.
Here is the complete list of winners and runner ups in Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021:
|S. No
|Constituency Name
|WINNER
|Party
|1
|Mannadipet
|A. Namassivayam
|BJP
|2
|Thirubhuvanai
|P. Angalane
|Independent
|3
|Oussudu
|Sai J Saravanan Kumar
|BJP
|4
|Mangalam
|Djeacoumar C
|AIINRC
|5
|Villianur
|R. Siva
|DMK
|6
|Ozhukarai
|M. Sivasankar
|Independent
|7
|Kadirgamam
|S Ramesh
|AINRC
|8
|Indira Nagar
|V. Aroumougame
|AINRC
|9
|Thattanchavady
|N Rangaswamy
|AINRC
|10
|Kamaraj Nagar
|A Johnkumar
|BJP
|11
|Lawspet
|M. Vaithianathan
|Congress
|12
|Kalapet
|P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram
|BJP
|13
|Muthialpet
|J. Prakash Kumar
|Independent
|14
|Raj Bhavan
|K. Lakshminarayanan
|AINRC
|15
|Oupalam
|Annibal Kennedy
|DMK
|16
|Orleampeth
|G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy
|Independent
|17
|Nellithope
|Richards Johnkumar
|BJP
|18
|Mudaliarpet
|L. Sambath
|DMK
|19
|Ariankuppam
|R. Baskar @ Datchanamourtty
|AINRC
|20
|Manavely
|Embalam Selvam @ R.Selvam
|BJP
|21
|Embalam
|U Lakshmikandhan
|AINRC
|22
|Nettapakkam
|P Rajavelu
|AINRC
|23
|Bahour
|R Senthilkumar
|DMK
|24
|Nedungadu
|Chandira Priyanga
|AINRC
|25
|Thirunallar
|PR. Siva
|Independent
|26
|Karaikal North
|P.R.N. Thirumurugan
|AINRC
|27
|Karaikal South
|A.M.H. Nazim
|DMK
|28
|Neravy T.R. Pattinam
|M Nagathiyagarajan
|DMK
|29
|Mahe
|Ramesh Parambath
|Congress
|30
|Yanam
|Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok
|Independent