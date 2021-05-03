Puducherry Election Results 2021: Full List of Winners (MLAs) From AINRC, BJP, UPA, DMK and Congress

Mamata powers TMC to win in Bengal; BJP, LDF retain power in Assam, Kerala; DMK to form govt in TN

Puducherry, May 03: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the next government in Puducherry with a majority. Final results for Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021 were declared for all 30 Assembly seats of Puducherry on Sunday night in which the NDA won 16 seats (majority mark).

The NDA in Puducherry consists of the All India N.R. Congress, which contested in 16 of the Union Territory's 30 seats, the BJP nine and the AIADMK five. While AINRC bagged 10 seats, BJP won 6 seats. The UPA won 8 seats with DMK winning 6 seats and Congress 2.

Here is the complete list of winners and runner ups in Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021:

S. No Constituency Name WINNER Party 1 Mannadipet A. Namassivayam BJP 2 Thirubhuvanai P. Angalane Independent 3 Oussudu Sai J Saravanan Kumar BJP 4 Mangalam Djeacoumar C AIINRC 5 Villianur R. Siva DMK 6 Ozhukarai M. Sivasankar Independent 7 Kadirgamam S Ramesh AINRC 8 Indira Nagar V. Aroumougame AINRC 9 Thattanchavady N Rangaswamy AINRC 10 Kamaraj Nagar A Johnkumar BJP 11 Lawspet M. Vaithianathan Congress 12 Kalapet P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram BJP 13 Muthialpet J. Prakash Kumar Independent 14 Raj Bhavan K. Lakshminarayanan AINRC 15 Oupalam Annibal Kennedy DMK 16 Orleampeth G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy Independent 17 Nellithope Richards Johnkumar BJP 18 Mudaliarpet L. Sambath DMK 19 Ariankuppam R. Baskar @ Datchanamourtty AINRC 20 Manavely Embalam Selvam @ R.Selvam BJP 21 Embalam U Lakshmikandhan AINRC 22 Nettapakkam P Rajavelu AINRC 23 Bahour R Senthilkumar DMK 24 Nedungadu Chandira Priyanga AINRC 25 Thirunallar PR. Siva Independent 26 Karaikal North P.R.N. Thirumurugan AINRC 27 Karaikal South A.M.H. Nazim DMK 28 Neravy T.R. Pattinam M Nagathiyagarajan DMK 29 Mahe Ramesh Parambath Congress 30 Yanam Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok Independent