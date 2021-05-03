YouTube
    Puducherry assembly elections 2021 winners

    Puducherry Election Results 2021: Full List of Winners (MLAs) From AINRC, BJP, UPA, DMK and Congress

    Puducherry, May 03: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the next government in Puducherry with a majority. Final results for Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021 were declared for all 30 Assembly seats of Puducherry on Sunday night in which the NDA won 16 seats (majority mark).

    The NDA in Puducherry consists of the All India N.R. Congress, which contested in 16 of the Union Territory's 30 seats, the BJP nine and the AIADMK five. While AINRC bagged 10 seats, BJP won 6 seats. The UPA won 8 seats with DMK winning 6 seats and Congress 2.

    Here is the complete list of winners and runner ups in Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021:

    S. No Constituency Name WINNER Party
    1 Mannadipet A. Namassivayam BJP
    2 Thirubhuvanai P. Angalane Independent
    3 Oussudu Sai J Saravanan Kumar BJP
    4 Mangalam Djeacoumar C AIINRC
    5 Villianur R. Siva DMK
    6 Ozhukarai M. Sivasankar Independent
    7 Kadirgamam S Ramesh AINRC
    8 Indira Nagar V. Aroumougame AINRC
    9 Thattanchavady N Rangaswamy AINRC
    10 Kamaraj Nagar A Johnkumar BJP
    11 Lawspet M. Vaithianathan Congress
    12 Kalapet P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram BJP
    13 Muthialpet J. Prakash Kumar Independent
    14 Raj Bhavan K. Lakshminarayanan AINRC
    15 Oupalam Annibal Kennedy DMK
    16 Orleampeth G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy Independent
    17 Nellithope Richards Johnkumar BJP
    18 Mudaliarpet L. Sambath DMK
    19 Ariankuppam R. Baskar @ Datchanamourtty AINRC
    20 Manavely Embalam Selvam @ R.Selvam BJP
    21 Embalam U Lakshmikandhan AINRC
    22 Nettapakkam P Rajavelu AINRC
    23 Bahour R Senthilkumar DMK
    24 Nedungadu Chandira Priyanga AINRC
    25 Thirunallar PR. Siva Independent
    26 Karaikal North P.R.N. Thirumurugan AINRC
    27 Karaikal South A.M.H. Nazim DMK
    28 Neravy T.R. Pattinam M Nagathiyagarajan DMK
    29 Mahe Ramesh Parambath Congress
    30 Yanam Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok Independent
