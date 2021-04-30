Puducherry Election 2021: Result date, majority seats, exit poll results and more

Exit Poll Results 2021: Cliffhanger likely in WB, BJP in Assam, big win for Stalin, Vijayan and NDA in Pondi

Puducherry, Apr 30: This Union territory is eagerly awaiting a government after the collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government in February, 2021. Puducherry, which is under president rule has voted on April 6 to select the next government. The four districts consisting of 30 seats voted to elect a new chief minister.

According to ABP-Cvoter Opinion Poll, the NDA is set to increase its vote share by 16.7 per cent, taking it to around 47 per cent while the UPAs vote share remains static at 39.5 per cent. According to the exit poll, the UPA is ceding around 8 seats to the NDA. The BJP-led NDA is projected to win 19-23 seats. The UPA is projected to win between 7 to 11 seats.

According to the Times Now-Cvoter survey, the NDA is set to win around 18 seats while the UPA is expected to win around 12 seats. Thus, the NDA forming a government is the larger possibility, if opinion polls are to be believed.

The assembly poll results will be declared on May 2.