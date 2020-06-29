Puducherry CM tests negative for COVID-19, advised to remain in isolation for at least 7 days

By PTI

Puducherry, Jun 29: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the staff at his residence on Monday tested negative for COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days home quarantine, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said here.

Narayanasamy and staff at his residence underwent examination for COVID-19 on Sunday after one of the staff had tested positive a few days ago. The chief minister and all the 52 staff tested negative coronavirus, Kumar added.

Narayanasamy said he had been advised by the health authorities to remain in home quarantine for nearly a week as one of the staff in his office had tested positive for the infection.

"I am working from home as I have to remain indoors for nearly a week," he told reporters today.

The chief minister's office has been sanitised for the past few days. Mohan Kumar said the Health department had examined 32 security personnel at the residence of the Chief Minister after the father of one of the gunmen posted there tested positive on Sunday for the virus. Results of the tests were awaited, he added.

The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues, Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and Legislators had undergone a COVID-19 test on April 23. They had all tested negative.