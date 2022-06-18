PUC results 2022: Meet the toppers and check district-wise percentage of class 12
Bengaluru, Jun 18: In the PU exams held in 2022, 72.53 per cent out of 2,10,284 students from the science stream have cleared the exams. In the commerce stream, the pass percentage stands at 64.97 with 1,59,409 clearing the exams among 2,45,350 students while 48.71 per cent (1,11,032 passed out of 2,27,929) students from the Arts stream passed in the current year.
Nilu Singh from BGS PU college in Dasanapura, Akash Das of St. Claret College in Jalahalli, Neha BR from SBGNS Rural Composite College and Manav Vijay Kejriwal from Jayanagar PU college have secured 596 marks out of 600 in the commerce stream.
In the science stream, Simran Rao from RV PU college in Bengaluru has scored 598 marks out of 600 to become the topper in this year.
In the arts stream, Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairdgonda and Madivalara Sahanahas have are the toppers by scoring 594 out of 600.
Science Stream Toppers:
Simran Sesha Rao: 598 out of 600
Ilham: 597 out of 600
Saichirag: 597 out of 600
Sri Krishna Pejathaya: 597 out of 600
Bhavya Nayak: 597 out of 600
Omkar Prabhu: 596 out of 600
Mohammed Qhizer: 596 out of 600
Advaith Sharma: 596 out of 600
Gaurav Chandan: 596 out of 600
Medha Puranik: 596 out of 600
Vijetha Nagraj Bhat: 596 out of 600
Sahana Bhat: 596 out of 600
A Kishore: 596 out of 600
Commerce Stream:
Neelu Singh: 596 out of 600
Akash Das: 596 out of 600
Neha BR: 596 out of 600
Maanav Vinay Kejriwal: 596 out of 600
Hitesh S: 595 out of 600
Sahana TR: 595 out of 600
Pavithra K: 595 out of 600
Samarth Joshi: 595 out of 600
Anisha Mallya: 595 out of 600
Aachal Ullal: 595 out of 600
Arts Stream
Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond: 594 out of 600
Madivalara Sahana: 594 out of 600
Sanika Ravishankar: 593 out of 600
Ninganna Agasar: 593 out of 600
Shivaraj: 593 out of 600
G Mounesh: 593 out of 600
H Santhosh: 592 out of 600
Poornima Ujjini: 591 out of 600
Sameer: 591 out of 600
Shantha G: 591 out of 600
Kaveri: 591 out of 600
Check Out District Wise Percentage of PUC 2022
Dakshina Kannada - 88.02
Udupi - 86.38
Vijayapura - 77.14
Bengaluru South - 77.56
Uttara Kannada - 74.33
Kodagu - 73.22
Bengaluru North - 72.0
shivamogga - 70.14
Chikkamagaluru - 69.4
Bagalkote - 68.69
Chikkodi - 68.00
Bengaluru Rural - 67.86
Hassan - 67.28
Haveri - 66.64
Dharwad - 65.66
Chikkaballapura - 64.49
Mysuru - 64.45
Chamrajnagara - 63.02
Davangere - 62.72
Koppal - 62.04
Bidar - 60.78
Gadag - 60.63
Yadgiri - 63.00
Kolar - 60.41
Ramanagara - 60.22
Belagavi - 59.88
Kalaburgi - 59.17
Tumakkuru - 58.90
Mandya - 58.77
Raichur - 57.93
Ballari - 55.48
Chitradurga - 49.31