PUC results 2022: Meet the toppers and check district-wise percentage of class 12

    Bengaluru, Jun 18: In the PU exams held in 2022, 72.53 per cent out of 2,10,284 students from the science stream have cleared the exams. In the commerce stream, the pass percentage stands at 64.97 with 1,59,409 clearing the exams among 2,45,350 students while 48.71 per cent (1,11,032 passed out of 2,27,929) students from the Arts stream passed in the current year.

    Nilu Singh from BGS PU college in Dasanapura, Akash Das of St. Claret College in Jalahalli, Neha BR from SBGNS Rural Composite College and Manav Vijay Kejriwal from Jayanagar PU college have secured 596 marks out of 600 in the commerce stream.

    PUC results 2022: Meet the toppers

    In the science stream, Simran Rao from RV PU college in Bengaluru has scored 598 marks out of 600 to become the topper in this year.

    In the arts stream, Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairdgonda and Madivalara Sahanahas have are the toppers by scoring 594 out of 600.

    Science Stream Toppers:

    Simran Sesha Rao: 598 out of 600
    Ilham: 597 out of 600
    Saichirag: 597 out of 600
    Sri Krishna Pejathaya: 597 out of 600
    Bhavya Nayak: 597 out of 600
    Omkar Prabhu: 596 out of 600
    Mohammed Qhizer: 596 out of 600
    Advaith Sharma: 596 out of 600
    Gaurav Chandan: 596 out of 600
    Medha Puranik: 596 out of 600
    Vijetha Nagraj Bhat: 596 out of 600
    Sahana Bhat: 596 out of 600
    A Kishore: 596 out of 600

    Commerce Stream:

    Neelu Singh: 596 out of 600
    Akash Das: 596 out of 600
    Neha BR: 596 out of 600
    Maanav Vinay Kejriwal: 596 out of 600
    Hitesh S: 595 out of 600
    Sahana TR: 595 out of 600
    Pavithra K: 595 out of 600
    Samarth Joshi: 595 out of 600
    Anisha Mallya: 595 out of 600
    Aachal Ullal: 595 out of 600

    Arts Stream

    Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond: 594 out of 600
    Madivalara Sahana: 594 out of 600
    Sanika Ravishankar: 593 out of 600
    Ninganna Agasar: 593 out of 600
    Shivaraj: 593 out of 600
    G Mounesh: 593 out of 600
    H Santhosh: 592 out of 600
    Poornima Ujjini: 591 out of 600
    Sameer: 591 out of 600
    Shantha G: 591 out of 600
    Kaveri: 591 out of 600

    Check Out District Wise Percentage of PUC 2022

    Dakshina Kannada - 88.02
    Udupi - 86.38
    Vijayapura - 77.14
    Bengaluru South - 77.56
    Uttara Kannada - 74.33
    Kodagu - 73.22
    Bengaluru North - 72.0
    shivamogga - 70.14
    Chikkamagaluru - 69.4
    Bagalkote - 68.69
    Chikkodi - 68.00
    Bengaluru Rural - 67.86
    Hassan - 67.28
    Haveri - 66.64
    Dharwad - 65.66
    Chikkaballapura - 64.49
    Mysuru - 64.45
    Chamrajnagara - 63.02
    Davangere - 62.72
    Koppal - 62.04
    Bidar - 60.78
    Gadag - 60.63
    Yadgiri - 63.00
    Kolar - 60.41
    Ramanagara - 60.22
    Belagavi - 59.88
    Kalaburgi - 59.17
    Tumakkuru - 58.90
    Mandya - 58.77
    Raichur - 57.93
    Ballari - 55.48
    Chitradurga - 49.31

