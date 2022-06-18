YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PUC results 2022: Girls outperforms boys; pass percentage stands at 61.88

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jun 18: The results of Karnataka's second PUC or Class 12 have been announced on Saturday. This year, the pass percentage stands at 61.88 per cent. As always, the girls have outperformed boys in 2022.

    PUC results 2022: Girls outperforms boys; pass percentage stands at 61.88

    The Department of Pre-University Education said that a total of 4,22,966 students have passed in Class 12 out of 6,83,563 students who wrote the examination.

    Like every year, the pass percentage of girls in 2022 is higher than the boys. 68.72 per cent of girls cleared the exams as against the boys' 55.22 per cent.

    Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest passing percentage at 88.02 followed by Udupi (86.38). At 49.31, Chitradurge registered the least number of passing percentage.

    In the arts stream, Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairdgonda has secured the first rank by scoring 594 out of 600.

    How to Check Your Results Online?

    The Karnataka PUC results 2022 are available on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

    Log into the aforementioned websites

    Click on the 'PUC Result' link

    Enter your roll number and press submit button

    Your result will be displayed

    Take a printout of the result for your future reference.

    Comments

    More KARNATAKA News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka puc results

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X