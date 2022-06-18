PUC results 2022: Girls outperforms boys; pass percentage stands at 61.88

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Veera Rani Abbaka, one of the earliest Indians to fight colonialism

Bengaluru, Jun 18: The results of Karnataka's second PUC or Class 12 have been announced on Saturday. This year, the pass percentage stands at 61.88 per cent. As always, the girls have outperformed boys in 2022.

The Department of Pre-University Education said that a total of 4,22,966 students have passed in Class 12 out of 6,83,563 students who wrote the examination.

Like every year, the pass percentage of girls in 2022 is higher than the boys. 68.72 per cent of girls cleared the exams as against the boys' 55.22 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest passing percentage at 88.02 followed by Udupi (86.38). At 49.31, Chitradurge registered the least number of passing percentage.

In the arts stream, Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairdgonda has secured the first rank by scoring 594 out of 600.

How to Check Your Results Online?

The Karnataka PUC results 2022 are available on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Log into the aforementioned websites

Click on the 'PUC Result' link

Enter your roll number and press submit button

Your result will be displayed

Take a printout of the result for your future reference.