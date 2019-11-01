Public health emergency declared in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality deteriorates to "severe-plus"

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 01: A public health emergency has been declared in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) as the Air Quality in the National Capital deteriorated to 'Severe Plus' category. The construction activity has been totally banned till November 5 and using firecrackers has been prohibited for the entire winter season.

This is a public health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts on all particularly the children, news agency ANI quoted Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, an SC mandated panel, as saying.

[Stubble burning account for 27% of Delhi pollution]

The city which is considered India's Capital (National Capital) is New Delhi. The NCR is a vast area which encompasses some regions from both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Copy to be update shortly.