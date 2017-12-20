PSTET 2017 online applications: All you need to know

The PSTET 2017 online applications have begun. You can apply now on the official website.

For applying for PSTET 2017, the candidates should deposit fee (through Challan), for General/ B.C. category, the fee would be Rs. 600/, while SC/ST category and differently-abled candidates should pay Rs. 300. For ex-serviceman there is no fee. The PSTET 2017 fee should be submitted between December 22, 2017 to December 27, 2017. More details are available on educationrecruitmentboard.com.

How to apply for PSTET 2017:

Go to educationrecruitmentboard.com

Click on register now link

Enter your details

Register

Apply

Submit details

Take a printout

