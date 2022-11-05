PSEB Supplementary Result 2022 declared, direct link to check Class 10th result
Amritsar, Nov 05: The PSEB Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results for the supplementary exams to Class 10 have been declared. The exams were conducted for Class 10 supplementary examination in September 2022. The results are available on pseb.ac.in.
To check and download the PSEB Matric Supplementary result September 2022, students need to enter their roll number or name.
Direct link to check PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022: http://results.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-10th-supply-exam-result-sept-2022/query.htm
How to check the PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022?
- Go to the official website of PSEB
- Click on the PSEB Class 10 supplementary result 2022 on the homepage.
- Candidates have to submit their roll number, date of birth
- The PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Check, save and download the PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022
The Punjab Board Class 10 term 2 exams were held in April 2022. The PSEB Class 10 result 2022 was declared on July 6. The pass percentage in the PSEB result 2022 Class 10 has been recorded at 97.94 per cent.