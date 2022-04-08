YouTube
    PSEB Punjab Board class 12 date sheet revised: Check new schedule

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 08: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released revised Punjab Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2022 for PSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2022.

    Candidates can check and download the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Time Table 2022 for theory session on the official PSEB website pseb.ac.in.

    According to the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Date Sheet 2022, the PSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2022 are scheduled to being on April 24, 2022 with a Home Science paper and conclude on May 23. The Board has revised the exam dates for Welcome Life, Economics, Physical Education, Sports Business, and Public Administration.

    Date Subject
    April 24, 2022 Home Science
    April 25, 2022 Vocal Music
    April 26, 2022 Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy – II
    April 27, 2022 Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology
    April 28, 2022 Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects
    April 29, 2022 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
    April 30, 2022 Music (Tabla)
    May 2, 2022 Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies
    May 4, 2022 Geography
    May 5, 2022 Sociology
    May 6, 2022 General English
    May 7, 2022 Physical Education and Sports
    May 9, 2022 History, Chemistry
    May 10, 2022 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
    May 11, 2022 Environmental Education
    May 12, 2022 Computer Applications
    May 13, 2022 Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music
    May 16, 2022 Physics, Political Science
    May 17, 2022 Public Administration, Business Studies – II
    May 18, 2022 NCC
    May 19, 2022 Computer Science
    May 20, 2022 Life Sciences
    May 21, 2022 Mathematics
    May 23, 2022 Economics, General Foundation Course

    Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 16:55 [IST]
