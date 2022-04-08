PSEB Punjab Board class 12 date sheet revised: Check new schedule

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Apr 08: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released revised Punjab Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2022 for PSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2022.
Candidates can check and download the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Time Table 2022 for theory session on the official PSEB website pseb.ac.in.
According to the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Date Sheet 2022, the PSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2022 are scheduled to being on April 24, 2022 with a Home Science paper and conclude on May 23. The Board has revised the exam dates for Welcome Life, Economics, Physical Education, Sports Business, and Public Administration.
|Date
|Subject
|April 24, 2022
|Home Science
|April 25, 2022
|Vocal Music
|April 26, 2022
|Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy – II
|April 27, 2022
|Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology
|April 28, 2022
|Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects
|April 29, 2022
|Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
|April 30, 2022
|Music (Tabla)
|May 2, 2022
|Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies
|May 4, 2022
|Geography
|May 5, 2022
|Sociology
|May 6, 2022
|General English
|May 7, 2022
|Physical Education and Sports
|May 9, 2022
|History, Chemistry
|May 10, 2022
|General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
|May 11, 2022
|Environmental Education
|May 12, 2022
|Computer Applications
|May 13, 2022
|Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music
|May 16, 2022
|Physics, Political Science
|May 17, 2022
|Public Administration, Business Studies – II
|May 18, 2022
|NCC
|May 19, 2022
|Computer Science
|May 20, 2022
|Life Sciences
|May 21, 2022
|Mathematics
|May 23, 2022
|Economics, General Foundation Course
Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 16:55 [IST]