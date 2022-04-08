PSEB Punjab Board class 12 date sheet revised: Check new schedule

No-Confidence motion against Punjab CM filed in yet another blow to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 08: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released revised Punjab Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2022 for PSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2022.

Candidates can check and download the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Time Table 2022 for theory session on the official PSEB website pseb.ac.in.

According to the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Date Sheet 2022, the PSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2022 are scheduled to being on April 24, 2022 with a Home Science paper and conclude on May 23. The Board has revised the exam dates for Welcome Life, Economics, Physical Education, Sports Business, and Public Administration.

Date Subject April 24, 2022 Home Science April 25, 2022 Vocal Music April 26, 2022 Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy – II April 27, 2022 Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology April 28, 2022 Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects April 29, 2022 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu April 30, 2022 Music (Tabla) May 2, 2022 Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies May 4, 2022 Geography May 5, 2022 Sociology May 6, 2022 General English May 7, 2022 Physical Education and Sports May 9, 2022 History, Chemistry May 10, 2022 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture May 11, 2022 Environmental Education May 12, 2022 Computer Applications May 13, 2022 Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music May 16, 2022 Physics, Political Science May 17, 2022 Public Administration, Business Studies – II May 18, 2022 NCC May 19, 2022 Computer Science May 20, 2022 Life Sciences May 21, 2022 Mathematics May 23, 2022 Economics, General Foundation Course

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 16:55 [IST]