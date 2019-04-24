  • search
    PSEB Class 10, 12 results 2019 date and time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Amritsar, Apr 24: The PSEB Class 10, 12 results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    There are reports that the results are likely to be released by May 12. However officials have said that at best it would not be delayed beyond May 15 2019.

    The evaluation process is on and is 70 per cent completed. Over 8 lakh students have appeared for the examinations. 4.5 lakh had appeared for the class 10 exam, whole 3.5 had taken the class 12 exam. While the dates are almost certain, there is no confirmation on the time of the result as yet. The results once declared will be available on pseb.ac.in.

    How to check PSEB Class 10, 12 results 2019:

    • Go to pseb.ac.in
    • Click on your result stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 7:32 [IST]
