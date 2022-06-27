PSEB 12th result 2022 postponed: Fresh dates soon

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 27: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the declaration of the PSEB 12th result 2022. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results were to be announced at 3 pm today, but was postponed. The fresh dates will be announced later. Students will need to get a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the PSEB 12th exam. Students should keep their admit cards to check their scores. You will need to fill in the roll numbers and date of birth mentioned on the admit cards.

Once you check your results go through the marks sheets carefully to see if there is any error. Last year a total of 96.48 per cent cleared the class 12 exams. The exams it may be recalled had been cancelled due to COVID-19. The PSEB 12th result 2022 once declared will be available on pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com.