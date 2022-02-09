Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying: Malala Yousafzai

Provoking unrest says Kamal Hassan on Hijab issue

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Feb 09: Actor-politician Kamal Hassan has spoken out against the Hijab issue in Karnataka. He said that what is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest.

What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. A religious poison wall is being erected among the students who are not lying. What is happening in the neighbouring state beyond the single wall should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful, Hassan said in a tweet in Tamil.

கர்நாடகாவில் நடப்பது கலக்கத்தைத் தூண்டுகிறது. கள்ளமில்லா மாணவர்கள் மத்தியில் மதவாத விஷச் சுவர் எழுப்பப்படுகிறது. ஒற்றைச் சுவர் தாண்டியிருக்கும் பக்கத்து மாநிலத்தில் நடப்பது தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கும் வந்துவிடக் கூடாது. முற்போக்கு சக்திகள் மேலும் கவனமாக இருக்க வேண்டிய காலம் இது. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 9, 2022

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college and the matter has been posted for Wednesday. The protest over dress code started in one school and has spread to other districts.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 10:02 [IST]