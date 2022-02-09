YouTube
    Provoking unrest says Kamal Hassan on Hijab issue

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Feb 09: Actor-politician Kamal Hassan has spoken out against the Hijab issue in Karnataka. He said that what is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest.

    Kamal Hassan on Hijab issue

    What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. A religious poison wall is being erected among the students who are not lying. What is happening in the neighbouring state beyond the single wall should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful, Hassan said in a tweet in Tamil.

    The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college and the matter has been posted for Wednesday. The protest over dress code started in one school and has spread to other districts.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
