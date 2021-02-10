Proud to be ‘andolan jeevi’: Chidambaram

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 10: Congress leader Chidambaram took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is a proud andolan jeevi.

    "I am a proud andolan jeevi. The quintessential andolan jeevi was Mahatma Gandhi," he said in a tweet.

    On Monday, Modi hit out at those behind the protests, saying a new crop of agitators has emerged in India who cannot live without agitation and the country should be beware of them.

    "There is a new crop of ''andolan jeevi''. They live for protests. They look for ways to start a new movement.

    "The country needs to be aware of these andolan jeevi," the PM said in the Upper House of Parliament while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President''s address.

    However, opposition leaders and farmers' unions have condemned as an "insult of farmers by the Prime Minister by calling them andolan-jivi (survivors on protests)".

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 12:28 [IST]
