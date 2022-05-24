'Proud of you, brought tears to my eyes': Arvind Kejriwal lauds Bhagwant Mann's anti-corruption move

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 24: AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he sacked a minister, Vijay Singla, over alleged corruption.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been in power in Punjab for barely two months. Singla was accused of demanding one per cent commission from each tender or purchase of his department.

"Proud of you Bhagwant. Your action has brought tears to my eyes. Whole nation today feels proud of AAP," Arvind Kejriwal posted, sharing a video of Bhagwant Mann announcing the action.

Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes.



Whole nation today feels proud of AAP https://t.co/glg6LxXqgs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 24, 2022

"Today, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacked state's Health Minister...who's been arrested. No one knew about this corruption, neither the media nor Opposition. Had CM Mann wanted, he would've asked for a slice of it with a 'setting'," Kejriwal told reporters.

"Had CM Mann wanted, he could have stifled the matter, but he did not do it. On his own, he took action against his minister. Bhagwant, we are proud of you. The whole Punjab & country are proud," he said.

"In 2015, after our govt was formed in Delhi, even I took similar action against my food minister; when his corruption charges came forth, no one knew. I took action on my own. AAP is a hardcore sincere party; we don't spare anyone," Kejriwal said.

"All parties had a 'setting' within themselves till now. They didn't take action against each other's leaders, let alone catch their own ministers. It's the first time that a party's taken action against its own ministers. People are very happy with this decision," he further said.

The chief minister himself announced the removal of Singla from the council of ministers. Mann said the decision was made after he came to know that Singla was allegedly demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.

"A case was brought to my notice in which one minister in my government was demanding one per cent commission from each tender or purchase of his department. I took this case very seriously. Only I knew this case. Neither media nor opposition knew it," Mann said in a video message.

"I am taking strict action against that minister and I am removing him from the cabinet. I am also giving directions to the police to register a case against him," he said, adding, "That minister's name is Vijay Singla. He was the health minister." Mann said that Singla was allegedly involved in wrongdoings in his department and he has also admitted to the same.

Vijay Singla, 52, was elected MLA from the Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. Singla is a dental surgeon.