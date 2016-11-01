Proud Kannadigas celebrate 60th Karnataka Rajyotsava with gusto

Bengaluru, Nov 1: People from all walks of life came together to celebrate the 60th Karnataka Rajyotsava in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The state government made elaborate preparations to observe the Karnataka Rajyotsava or Karnataka Formation Day (literally 'Birth of the Kannada State').

Schools and offices remained closed to mark the day.

Here's the history behind all these celebrations:

Mysore state was formed on November 1, 1956, merging the Kannada-speaking regions of Bombay and Madras presidencies and the principality of Hyderabad, with the princely Mysore state, based on the recommendations of the States Reorganisation Commission. November 1 each year has since been observed as Karnataka Rajyotsava Day.

In 1973, after prolonged debate, the then chief minister Devraj Urs took a decision to change the name of the state to Karnataka.

And this is how the users of the micro-blogging site, Twitter, celebrated the day:

Karnataka is called the 'Cradle of Banking in India' - Seven major banks.#ಕನ್ನಡವೇಸತ್ಯ — Namitha Bhat (@namithakoplu) November 1, 2016

Deepavali may be finished yesterday but for all kannadigas today is nothing less than festival for us, today is rajyotsava #ಕನ್ನಡವೇಸತ್ಯ — #DoddmaneHudga40cr (@TeamPuneeth) November 1, 2016

Bengaluru - IT Hub – Silicon Valley of India - because of its role as the nation's leading information technology (IT) exporter#ಕನ್ನಡವೇಸತ್ಯ — ShivayogiHanchinmane (@Shivayogihj) November 1, 2016

OneIndia News