Protests at Sabarimala LIVE: Media attacked during protest

Sabarimala, Nov 6: Protest erupted over the confusion of devotee's age on Tuesday. Reporters and media have been attacked during protests at Sabarimala Temple.

Amrita TV cameraman Biju, injured during protests and crew of CNN-News18 were attacked.

The protest erupted a day after the gates of Sabarimala temple were opened amid unprecedented security. Around 2,000 police personnel under an additional general of police and two inspector generals have been lined up for security.

It is set to open again today for the "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" puja to mark the birth anniversary of the last king of the princely state of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma.

Lalitha, a 52-year-old woman devotee from Thrissur, whose entry to Sabarimala Temple was opposed by protesters, offered prayers at the temple under police protection. She had come along with her family. Kerala: Amrita TV cameraman Biju, injured during protests at #SabarimalaTemple over the entry of a woman devotee pic.twitter.com/ZbOqsbXS6u — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018 Amrita TV cameraman Biju, injured during protests at #SabarimalaTemple over the entry of a woman devotee It may be recalled that the shrine was opened from October 17 for the monthly puja, but it witnessed violent protests. Several women made failed attempts to offer prayers amid police protection. There were nearly 500 cases registered in connection with violent protests and 3,000 persons had been arrested.