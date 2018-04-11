Protesting YSR Congress leaders 'forcibly taken' to hospital: Party MP

New Delhi, April 11: A party Rajya Sabha MP alleged, two YSR Congress leaders, whose indefinite hunger strike here for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh entered the sixth day, were "forcibly taken" to a hospital on Wednesday.

Five YSRCP leaders had sat on the indefinite strike on April 6. Three of them were hospitalised and discharged later. Midhun Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy, who were continuing their agitation at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, were taken to hospital this morning.

"Police on the advise of doctors forcefully shifted the two leaders to the RML hospital. They pulled and lathi-charged the party cadres who stopped the leaders from being taken," the party Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy told PTI.

"We will hold discussions with party president and announce the future course of action," he said.

YSRCP cadres protested outside the Bhavan and tried to stop the ambulance in which the two leaders were being taken.

The two YSR Congress leaders had yesterday urged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs to rise above politics and resign from the Lok Sabha to press for the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

PTI

