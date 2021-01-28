'Protest at Ghazipur border to end today,' says BKU leader Naresh Tikait

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ghazipur, Jan 28: In the aftermath of Republic Day violence in Delhi, security was heightened at Singhu, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait in Muzaffarnagar said that the dharna at the Ghazipur (border) will end today.

However, BKU leader Naresh Tikait's brother Rakesh says he will continue the sit-in protest at the Ghazipur border.

Naresh Tikait says protesters will vacate Ghazipur protest site today. pic.twitter.com/uaxf6TqOM7 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered district administrations to clear all protest sites on the state's borders with Delhi currently being blocked by farmers. The state government has ordered all DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all the farmers' agitations in the state, news agency ANI quoted officials as saying.