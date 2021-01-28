YouTube
    'Protest at Ghazipur border to end today,' says BKU leader Naresh Tikait

    By
    |

    Ghazipur, Jan 28: In the aftermath of Republic Day violence in Delhi, security was heightened at Singhu, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait in Muzaffarnagar said that the dharna at the Ghazipur (border) will end today.

    Protest at Ghazipur border to end today, says BKU leader Naresh Tikait

    However, BKU leader Naresh Tikait's brother Rakesh says he will continue the sit-in protest at the Ghazipur border.

    Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered district administrations to clear all protest sites on the state's borders with Delhi currently being blocked by farmers. The state government has ordered all DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all the farmers' agitations in the state, news agency ANI quoted officials as saying.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 19:30 [IST]
