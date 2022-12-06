Protest against Vizhinjam sea port called off for now

A large number of people have been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport at nearby Mulloor for the last few months.

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 06: The over 130-day-long protest by fisherfolk against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port was on Tuesday called off for now.

The calling off of the agitation was announced by Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who has been seen at the forefront of the protests.

He, however, said the protest was not being called off because they were satisfied with the steps taken or promises made by the state government.

It was being called off as the protest has reached a certain stage and if required, they will take it up again, Pereira told reporters here.

On the issue of the state government providing them the money for rented accommodation, for those displaced from their homes due to coastal erosion or natural disasters, Pereira said the administration has increased the amount to Rs 8,000 from the earlier Rs 5,500. However, they decided they only wanted Rs 5,500 as the remaining amount of Rs 2,500 was going to come from the CSR fund of Adani Group, he said.

Pereira also said that the offences enumerated in the various cases, lodged against the protestors and the priests leading the agitation, were not even made out and that is why they had sought a judicial probe into the incidents of violence. He said they plan to approach the courts for the same.

A day ago, leaders of various religious groups in Kerala had met with the fisherfolk protesting against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port here as part of the ongoing efforts to bring peace in the area which witnessed violent agitations recently.

They have been pressing their seven-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The agitators have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming port, was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion.