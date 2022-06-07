Under the garb of an Arabic teacher, terrorist from Bangladesh, recruited radicalised youth in Assam

Prophet remark row: Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP, Gujarat

New Delhi, Jun 07: Dreaded terrorist group Al Qaeda has issued a threat saying that it would launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet".

The terror outfit's threat came in response to derogatory comments at Prophet by Nupur Sharma, now suspended BJP spokesperson.

"We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet... The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat," the letter, which went viral on social media stated.

"They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments, May our mothers be bereaved of us if we do not average our beloved Prophet," it said.

"We shall fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we shall urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet," the statement further said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police on Tuesday asked Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma over her alleged insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations.

Stepping up pressure for legal action against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, opposition parties on Monday demanded that they be arrested for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad and accused the BJP of denting the image of the country.

While the ruling party faced more criticism at home, the diplomatic fallout of the row continued as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Jordan, UAE and Afghanistan joined several Muslim nations in condemning the controversial remarks.