Prophet Mohammad row: Indian products pulled from shelves in Kuwait

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 06: A supermarket in Kuwait pulled Indian products from its shelves even as Iran became the latest Middle Eastern country to summon the Indian Ambassador over the Prophet Mohammad row.

Worker at the Al-Adriya Cooperative Society piled Indian tea and other products into trolleys to protest against the comments. Saudi Arabia, Qatar are the other countries to condemn the remarks made by Nupur Sharma who was suspended from the BJP over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

At the supermarket sacks of rice and shelves of spices and chillies were covered with plastic sheets. We have removed Indian Products said a note stuck on the plastic sheet.

Sharma's remarks have sparked off a major controversy. There were communal clashes in UP over her remarks. Sharma said on Twitter that her comments were in response to insults made against Hindu God Shiva.

"If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement," Sharma said.

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 18:17 [IST]