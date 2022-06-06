YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Prophet Mohammad row: Indian products pulled from shelves in Kuwait

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 06: A supermarket in Kuwait pulled Indian products from its shelves even as Iran became the latest Middle Eastern country to summon the Indian Ambassador over the Prophet Mohammad row.

    Prophet Mohammad row: Indian products pulled from shelves in Kuwait
    Representational Image

    Worker at the Al-Adriya Cooperative Society piled Indian tea and other products into trolleys to protest against the comments. Saudi Arabia, Qatar are the other countries to condemn the remarks made by Nupur Sharma who was suspended from the BJP over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

    At the supermarket sacks of rice and shelves of spices and chillies were covered with plastic sheets. We have removed Indian Products said a note stuck on the plastic sheet.

    Sharma's remarks have sparked off a major controversy. There were communal clashes in UP over her remarks. Sharma said on Twitter that her comments were in response to insults made against Hindu God Shiva.

    "If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement," Sharma said.

    Comments

    More KUWAIT News  

    Read more about:

    kuwait bjp controversial politics

    Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X