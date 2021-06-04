YouTube
    New Delhi, June 04: The project to construct six advanced submarines for the Indian Navy has been cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

    The request for the proposal will be soon issued for indigenous constructions of six submarines for the Indian Navy.

    Project to construct 6 advanced submarines for Navy cleared

    The high level meeting discussed the project and took up the draft request for the proposal for the clearance. The project named P-75 India has been in the making for a long time now and would the successor to the Scorpene or Kalvari class submarines being built at the Mazgaon Dockyards Limited in partnership with France.

    The Navy has already identified and cleared MDL and Larsen and Toubro as the strategic partners that can tie up with five global manufacturers including French Naval Group, German TKMS, South Korean Daewoo, Spanish Navantia and Russian Rosoborboexport, sources quoted by ANI said.

    Friday, June 4, 2021, 13:08 [IST]
    X