How is India slowly asserting itself below the ocean surface? The importance of submarines

Project to construct 6 advanced submarines for Navy cleared

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 04: The project to construct six advanced submarines for the Indian Navy has been cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The request for the proposal will be soon issued for indigenous constructions of six submarines for the Indian Navy.

The high level meeting discussed the project and took up the draft request for the proposal for the clearance. The project named P-75 India has been in the making for a long time now and would the successor to the Scorpene or Kalvari class submarines being built at the Mazgaon Dockyards Limited in partnership with France.

The Navy has already identified and cleared MDL and Larsen and Toubro as the strategic partners that can tie up with five global manufacturers including French Naval Group, German TKMS, South Korean Daewoo, Spanish Navantia and Russian Rosoborboexport, sources quoted by ANI said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 13:08 [IST]