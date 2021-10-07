Producer Rajdev Brahmbhatt spills beans about Benchmark Entertainment’s music video ‘Insaaf’

By Anuj Cariappa

The last few months seem to be hectic for the dynamic producer Rajdev Brahmbhatt. He is busy with back-to-back projects and is on the top of his game after the humongous success of Benchmark Entertainment's music video 'Na Maar'. The song sung by Afsana Khan starring Karan Kundrra and Shraddha Arya was very well received by the audience that went viral over the webspace with more than 100,000 Instagram reels and short-form videos.

After the massive hit, the producer & Label head Rajdev Brahmbhatt is gearing up for yet another chartbuster song. As per the grapevine, Benchmark Entertainment is coming up with its new love track that will be crooned by Suraj Chauhan. The singer had earlier lent his voice for a song titled 'Black Car' from Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez's starrer 'Drive'. With Suraj being signed as an official artist for the reputed music label, this will be his first song for Benchmark Entertainment.

As per the closed sources, the love song is titled 'Insaaf' that will feature Parth Samthaan and Samreen Kaur. Parth is already a raging name in the entertainment industry who has worked in soap operas, web series and music videos. The 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' fame has been a part of web series like 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3', 'Kehne Ko Hamsafar Hain 2' and 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'. Besides this, his latest music video 'Rim Jhim' has been getting great reception over the internet.

On the other hand, Samreen Kaur has earlier featured in Zee 5's thriller film 'Nail Polish'. For the music videos, she has earlier worked in 'Yaara Tere Warga' by Jass Manak, 'Botal Free' by Jordan Sandhu and 'All Good' by Khan Bhaini. This will be the first time Parth and Samreen will be sharing screen space. Moreover, it is believed that their upcoming love song will be releasing in October.

When contacted producer Rajdev Brahmbhatt, he remained tight-lipped. However, he hinted by stating that Benchmark Entertainment has got an array of music videos releasing soon. "We are constantly shooting for new songs, and we hope that 'Insaaf' will surely do insaaf (pun intended) to the chartbusters released by Benchmark Entertainment in the past (laughs)." Some of the recent musical hits of this well-known record label include Yaara', 'Hunter', 'Necklace' and 'Maar Hi Daalogi'.

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 10:43 [IST]