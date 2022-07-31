Probe ordered over suspected monkeypox death in Kerala: Minister Veena George

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, July 31: A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the death of a person with symptoms of monkeypox in Chavakkad Kuranjiyur in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

With the swab results of the deceased patient yet to be reported, the health minister said that the patient was young, did not suffer from any other illness or health problems and therefore, the health department was looking into the cause of his death.

The result of the test conducted in a foreign country was positive and he sought treatment in Thrissur, George said. She said they will also be examining why there was a delay in his hospitalisation after he arrived in Kerala from UAE on July 21.

"This particular variant of monkeypox is not as highly virulent or contagious like COVID-19, but it does spread. Comparatively, the mortality rate of this variant is low. Therefore, we will examine why the 22-year-old man died in this particular case as he had no other illness or health problems," the minister told the media.

Since this variant of monkeypox does spread, therefore, all necessary measures have to be taken and have been taken to prevent the same, she added.

The minister also said that there were no studies available about this particular variant from other countries where the disease has been detected and thus, Kerala was carrying out a study on it.

The 22-year-old man died on Saturday morning at a private hospital in Thrissur allegedly due to monkeypox.

Meanwhile, a Kerala man, who was India's first monkeypox patient and was being treated at the Government Medical College, has recovered from the disease. George also said the test results of his family members, who were in the primary contact list with him, are also negative.