‘Probable prejudice’: NCB denies Nawab Malik's allegations on Mumbai cruise drug bust

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 06: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday refuted the allegations made by Nationalist Congress Party's Nawab Malik that in the Mumbai cruise rave party case, in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested, the agency outsources private persons during the raid.

"Some allegations levelled against the organisation are baseless and seem to have been with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB," the agency said hours after Nawab Malik's allegations.

"If they (NCP) want to go the court, they can go and seek justice. We will reply there. We have done everything as per law," the NCB said.

Without mentioning the case against Nawab Malik's son-in-law, the agency said that by "probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB".

Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Shabbir Khan was arrested by the NCB in a drug-related case early this year and is now out on bail.

Malik alleged that the NCB's raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 was fake , and no narcotic drugs were found during it.

The party also questioned the presence of two persons along with the NCB team during the raid, and alleged that one of them was a BJP member.

Further, two men are seen escorting Arbaaz Merchant, also arrested in the case, in another video, and one of them is a member of the BJP, Malik alleged.

If these two men are not officials of the NCB, then why were they escorting two high-profile people (Khan and Merchant)," he asked.

The man seen with Merchant was in Gujarat on September 21-22 and could be connected to the seizure of about 3,000 kilograms of heroin at Mundra Port, Malik claimed, asking the BJP to come clear on this person's credentials.

"The entire NCB is being used by the BJP to malign people, the Maharashtra government and Bollywood," Malik said, alleging that the anti-drug agency was targeting those who are against the saffron party.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 20:03 [IST]