Priyanka tweets collage of PM Modi, Gadkari in khaki shorts to take a dig over 'ripped jeans' remark

New Delhi, Mar 18: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took a dig at BJP leaders over the 'ripped jeans' controversy, posting photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"Oh my God!!! Their knees are showing," she wrote, sharing the photos on Twitter of PM Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in khaki shorts.

Oh my God!!! Their knees are showing 😱😱😱 #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/wWqDuccZkq — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 18, 2021

Rawat said due to a lack of values, youngsters these days follow strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees, while women also follow such trends.

He said youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans and if they do not find one, they cut their jeans using scissors.

Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman, who once sat next to him on a flight.

He said the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands with two children travelling with her.

"She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children, but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?" he asked.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said he was "shocked" by Rawat's statement.