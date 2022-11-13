Priyanka Gandhi was emotional: Rajiv Gandhi Case Convict Nalini on her 2008 meeting

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 13: Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had asked about the killing of her father when she had met her in prison in 2008.

In her first-ever press conference, Nalini, answering a question, said that she had told Priyanka Gandhi whatever she knew about the assassination. Asked if Vadra appeared strong or "emotionally cried," Nalini said: "Yes, she was very emotional."

Even after decades, Priyanka's wounds caused by her father's death did not heal when she met her. Apparently, by using the word "wounds" Nalini referred to the aspect of emotional trauma.

On asking again if Vadra cried, she nodded and said "yes."

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 and Priyanka met Nalini in 2008 in Vellore Central Prison in Tamil Nadu. However, she refused to open up on other things that transpired in that meeting as it pertained to Priyanka's personal views.

When asked whether she was willing to meet the family members of the Gandhi family, she said she would meet them if they wished but she was hesitant in view of the background of the assassination case. To a question on lessons learnt in prison in over 30 years, she said the jail is a "big university" where she learnt many things.

Asked if she has plans to write an autobiography-like book on her life in jail and legal struggle to secure release, she said her focus is only on living together with her husband Sriharan and daughter, who is in London.

In 1999, the Supreme Court had confirmed the award of the death sentence to Nalini, her husband Sriharan and two others. Nalini's death sentence was commuted to a life term in 2000 by the Tamil Nadu government. Nalini and Sriharan were among the six convicts freed on November 12 following an order of the apex court.

Nalini also said that she was not involved in Gandhi's assassination, but was charged because she was part of the group that plotted it.

"They were my husband's friends. So, I got acquainted with them. I'm a very reserved person. I don't talk to them. I helped when they need it, like going to shops or theatres or hotels or temples. I used to go with them. That's it. Other than that, I don't have any personal contact, or I don't know their family, where they belong," NDTV quoted her as saying.

With inputs from agencies

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 21:32 [IST]