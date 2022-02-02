Uttarakhand polls 2022: Harak Singh Rawat not in contest for first time in two decades

Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress manifesto in Uttarakhand today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 02: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is all set to launch the party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. The Congress has already launched a poll campaign, "Char Dham, Char Kam", making four promises to people of the state if it comes to power in next month's Assembly polls.

The promises included Rs 40,000 per annum to five lakh families in the state and not letting the LPG cylinder price cross Rs 500.

Apart from this, four lakh people will be given jobs and medical services will be taken to people's doorsteps with the help of drones considering the uneven topography of the state.

The Congress is looking to re-capture power in the hill state while the ruling BJP is looking to retain power for the second consecutive term. While a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress is projected in the state, the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may play a spoilsport by cutting into the vote share of both the parties.

The Uttarakhand assembly has 70 seats while the majority mark is 36. The voting will be held on February 14 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 11:05 [IST]