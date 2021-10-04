Priyanka Gandhi sweeps room as a token of protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence [Video]

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 4: A video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sweeping her room has gone viral. It is a clip believed to be captured at the place where she is put under house-arrested in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The clip is now being shared by the Congress leaders and followers on social media sites stating that she was sweeping the floor as a token of protest against the atrocities at Lakhimpur Kheri against farmers. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was detained by UP cops in Hargaon police station area at around 5.30 am on Monday.

"I am not important than the people you have killed. The government you are defending. You give me a legal warrant, a legal basis or else I will not move from here and you won't touch me," a visibly agitated Priyanka Gandhi told the cops when her convoy was stopped at Sitapur.

"Priyanka, I know you won't back away - they are stunned by your courage. In this non-violent fight for justice, we will make the country's Annadata win," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

True grit & courage against a brutal state.



Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji arrested in order to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, is on fast. She is seen sweeping her room.#लखीमपुर_किसान_नरसंहार#PriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/qIkWwkg1cu — Zain Shariff (@Zain_Shariff_) October 4, 2021

Violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday evening killing eight - four from the BJP and four farmers.

Farmers alleged that Union Minister for state for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashsish Mishra's car knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road. In a fit of rage, the farmers forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire before thrashing some passengers.

Meanwhile, the incident has been condemned by the opposition parties across the country. The SP, Congress and TMC have criticised the state BJP with many leaders demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra.

"Atrocities on farmers have exceeded what all happened during the British Rule. MoS home had openly threatened to protest farmers. It is worse than what Hitler did," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters before he was detained.