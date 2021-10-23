Difficult for middle class to travel even by road: Priyanka Gandhi on rising fuel prices

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress to give 40% tickets to women, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi stopped from meeting family of man who died in police custody

Priyanka Gandhi allowed to proceed to Agra by UP Police

Inter pass girls to get smartphone, scooty for graduate girls if Cong comes to power in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi to kick off 'Pratigya Yatra' from UP's Barabanki: Congress

Priyanka Gandhi promises loan waiver if Congress comes to power in UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi flagged off three 'Pratigya Yatras' from Barabanki. The Yatras would take the resolutions adopted by the party to the people.

The 3 yatras are going in three different routes from Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli.

Priyanka Gandhi announced farm loan waiver, 20 lakh government jobs, electricity bill waiver during the pandemic and a compensation of Rs 25,000 for COVID-19 victims if the party came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The party had earlier announced that it would field 40 per cent women candidates in the elections to be held next year. She also said that all class 12 pass girls will be given a smartphone, while graduate girls will get an electric scoot if the party wins the elections.

Smartphones to Class 12 girls, and scooty to graduate girl students.

Waive all the loans of farmers

Will fix wheat and paddy prices at Rs 2500 in UP. The support price of sugarcane will be Rs 400 per quintal.

Will waive electricity bill during the time of COVID-19 pandemic

Financial assistance of Rs 25,000 who could not earn during pandemic

Will work to provide 20 lakh government jobs in the state.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 15:42 [IST]