    Priyanka Gandhi promises loan waiver if Congress comes to power in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 23: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi flagged off three 'Pratigya Yatras' from Barabanki. The Yatras would take the resolutions adopted by the party to the people.

    Priyanka Gandhi

    The 3 yatras are going in three different routes from Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli.

    Priyanka Gandhi announced farm loan waiver, 20 lakh government jobs, electricity bill waiver during the pandemic and a compensation of Rs 25,000 for COVID-19 victims if the party came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

    The party had earlier announced that it would field 40 per cent women candidates in the elections to be held next year. She also said that all class 12 pass girls will be given a smartphone, while graduate girls will get an electric scoot if the party wins the elections.

    Smartphones to Class 12 girls, and scooty to graduate girl students.

    Waive all the loans of farmers

    Will fix wheat and paddy prices at Rs 2500 in UP. The support price of sugarcane will be Rs 400 per quintal.

    Will waive electricity bill during the time of COVID-19 pandemic

    Financial assistance of Rs 25,000 who could not earn during pandemic

    Will work to provide 20 lakh government jobs in the state.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 15:42 [IST]
