  • search
For Varanasi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi not to contest from Varanasi as Congress repeats Ajay Rai

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 25: Ending all the suspense over Priyanka Gandhi, Congress on Thursday fielded Ajay Rai once again from Varanasi for the Lok Sabha elections against Narendra Modi.

    File photo of Priyanka Gandhi
    File photo of Priyanka Gandhi

    Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president, had dropped hints about a gigantic Varanasi clash.

    The 47-year-old joined politics in January, and was quickly appointed one of the two general secretaries in charge of the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh, India's most politically vital state with 80 seats.

    Her launch was aimed at galvanizing the party in a state that once gave the Congress many prime ministers but has over the years moved on to other big players.

    Priyanka Gandhi slams Smriti Irani for distributing shoes in Amethi; terms it "insult" to people

    Priyanka Gandhi was given charge of eastern UP, which includes Varanasi.

    While campaigning in UP, Priyanka Gandhi has often spoken about what she calls PM Modi's neglect of Varanasi as he roamed the world.

    In 2014, the Congress had fielded Ajai Rai against PM Modi. He had finished third in the contest, after PM Modi and Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, who polled around 2 lakh votes - way behind the Prime Minister's 5.8 lakh.

    Nominations for Varanasi can be filed between April 22 and 29; the temple town votes on May 19 in the last phase of the national elections.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Narendra Modi BJP Winner 5,81,022 56% 3,71,784
    Arvind Kejriwal AAAP Runner Up 2,09,238 20% 0
    2009
    Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi BJP Winner 2,03,122 31% 17,211
    Mukhtar Ansari BSP Runner Up 1,85,911 28% 0
    2004
    Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Winner 2,06,904 33% 57,436
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Runner Up 1,49,468 24% 0
    1999
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,11,955 34% 52,859
    Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Runner Up 1,59,096 25% 0
    1998
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,77,232 43% 1,51,946
    Deena Nath Singh Yadav CPM Runner Up 1,25,286 19% 0
    1996
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,50,991 45% 1,00,692
    Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,50,299 27% 0
    1991
    Sheesh Chandra Dixit BJP Winner 1,86,333 41% 40,439
    Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,45,894 32% 0
    1989
    Anil Shastri JD Winner 2,68,196 62% 1,71,603
    Shyam Lal Yadav INC Runner Up 96,593 22% 0
    1984
    Shyam Lal Yadava INC Winner 1,53,076 42% 94,430
    Udal CPI Runner Up 58,646 16% 0
    1980
    Kamalapati INC(I) Winner 1,29,063 37% 24,735
    Raj Narain JNP(S) Runner Up 1,04,328 30% 0
    1977
    Chandra Shekher BLD Winner 2,33,194 66% 1,71,854
    Raja Ram INC Runner Up 61,340 17% 0
    1971
    Raja Ram Shastri INC Winner 1,38,789 47% 85,848
    Kamla Prasad Singh BJS Runner Up 52,941 18% 0
    1967
    S. N. Singh CPM Winner 1,05,784 38% 18,167
    R. Singh INC Runner Up 87,617 31% 0
    1962
    Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,04,682 40% 45,907
    Raghuvira JS Runner Up 58,775 22% 0
    1957
    Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,31,087 54% 71,926
    Sheomangal Ram IND Runner Up 59,161 25% 0
    + More Details

    More VARANASI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi ajay rai varanasi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue