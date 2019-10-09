  • search
    Priyanka Gandhi attacks Yogi govt over its treatment of farmers

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its treatment of farmers, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation remembers them only in advertisements.

    Representational image

    Her attack on the UP government came over a media report that in separate incidents, two farmers from Mahoba and Hamirpur allegedly committed suicide over debt issues. "The UP government has devised new ways to harass the farmers. It cheated in the name of loan waiver. Jailed farmers in the name of electricity bill," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    No compensation is being given for the crops damaged due to floods and rains, the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East alleged.

    'Overdue', says Priyanka Gandhi after Sheikh Hasina's hug

    The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh only remembers farmers in advertisements, she claimed.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
