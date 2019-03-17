  • search
    Lucknow, Mar 17: Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Lucknow, to to review the state unit's preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    She will take a three-day, 140 km long 'ganga-yatra' on a steamer boat, starting tomorrow, from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi.

    Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow to discuss poll strategy with Congress party workers
    Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    The interaction has been scheduled a day before she begins her river journey from Prayagraj to Varanasi (March 18 to 20) and launches the party's poll campaign. A late night report quoting the Prayagraj district administration said permission had been given for the river journey.

    Also Read | Priyanka will make no difference to BJP's prospects in UP: Adityanath

    In Lucknow, the Congress general secretary will meet a number of delegations of those who have been holding demonstrations against the BJP government and also interact with people to take feedback about implementation of various programmes.

    When Priyanka storms into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday morning, she proposes to visit former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's residence in Ramnagar area of Varanasi. She will offer 'puja' at Kashi Vishwanath temple, meet party workers and attend a 'Holi Milan' programme in Varanasi before returning to New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

    On the way, she will meet the family members of a CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama terror attack, visit 'mazar' of Maulana Ismail Chisti, have 'darshan at Vindhyavasini temple and Chandrika Devi temple and meet members of boatmen communities and the handloom weavers etc.

    Also Read | Battle for UP: Priyanka Gandhi to formally kick off campaign today

    Although the Uttar Pradesh Congress has refused to share Priyanka's programme with the media, a letter written by the party's state unit to authorities seeking permission for her tour is being circulated on the social media.

    State Congress president Raj Babbar has reached sharply to the circulation of Priyanka's programme on social media and said the itinerary was still being finalized and sent to authorities.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
