Priyanka ducks queries on being Congress's CM face for UP polls

India

pti-PTI

Lucknow, July 17: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday refused to commit on contesting polls in future or be the party's CM face in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year.

The Congress leader, who is on a two-day visit here, said her party will continue to raise people''s issues.

When asked if she will contest elections in future, Priyanka told reporters in Lakhimpur Kheri,"We will see."

When asked if she will be the party's CM face for the UP polls, the Congress leader said, "Should I tell you everything now..."

On what would be her party''s strategy, Priyanka said wherever there is problem or pain, they will go and stand with people.

"In the past year and a half, our party has raised the strongest voice. We have hit the roads, our party workers have courted arrest. Rest of the parties have not spoken so much nor they came out (on streets) as compared to us, and we will continue with this," she said.

Priyanka was in Lakhimpur Kheri to meet two women workers of the Samajwadi Party with whom BJP activists had allegedly misbehaved during the recent block panchayat chief elections. She demanded repolling at places where violence took place.