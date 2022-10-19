Privilege to receive support of over thousand colleagues: Shashi Tharoor

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 19: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge became the new party chief after his opponent Shashi Tharoor conceded defeat.

"It is a great honour and a huge responsibility to be President of Congress and I wish Khargeji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues and to carry the hopes and aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India," tweeted Tharoor.

In a statement, Tharoor wrote, "On 17th October, as a true celebration of inner party democracy, 9500 delegates of the Indies National Congress cast their role in the elections for the post of party president."

No surprises here: Mallikarjun Kharge is the new Cong chief

"Today, the final verdict them in tour of Mallikarjun Kharge-ji would like to convey my warm congratulations to him for his victory. The decision of the party delegates is final and I accept a humbly. It is a privilege be a member of a party that allows its workers to do their President", he said.

"Our new president is a party colleague and senior who brings ample leadership and experience to the table. Under his guidance, I am confident that we can all collectively take the party to new heights," Tharoor said.

"I would like to offer my thanks and congratulations to the delegates who have come together to participate in these elections. My immense gratitude, as well, to the innumerable and often anonymous karyakartas who dedicatedly worked overtime to ensure that these elections were conducted in a constructive spirit for the betterment of our party," Tharoor added.

Tharoor said the party owes an "irredeemable debt" to outgoing president Sonia Gandhi, for her quarter-century of leadership of the party and for being the anchor during our most crucial moments.

"Her decision to authorise this election process, which has given us new pathways to the future, is undoubtedly a fitting testament to her sagacity and vision for our party. I hope she continues to guide, motivate and inspire the party's new leadership team in overcoming the challenges ahead," Tharoor said.

Rahul says 'Kharge ji will decide' his role in Congress

He also thanked former president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for doing their own bit to support free and neutral elections.

"The Nehru-Gandhi family has held, and will always hold, a special place in the hearts of Congress party members and with good reason too," he said

Know all about Dr. Shashi Tharoor

Mallikarjun Kharge was elected the Congress president after defeating Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, held after 20 years.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 14:37 [IST]