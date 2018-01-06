Privilege notice to Rahul Gandhi for misspelling 'Jaitlie' in tweet

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has sent a privilege notice against Congress President Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha speaker for apparently misspelling Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's name in his tweet. Naidu sent the notice to the Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan for further action as Gandhi is a member of the Lower House.

"Dear Mr Jaitlie - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means," read Rahul Gandhi's Tweet. Rahul posted the tweet along with a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election speech made during election

Dear Mr Jaitlie - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies pic.twitter.com/I7n1f07GaX — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 27, 2017

BJP alleged that the Rahul Gandhi had "deliberately twisted" the spelling of Jaitley's surname to 'Jaitlie', which was "highly derogatory". Rajya Sabha member Bhupinder Yadav said the Congress president has deliberately misinterpreted the proceedings of Rajya Sabha in order to "malign the government, which constitutes an affront to the dignity of the House".

A complaint against Gandhi is already pending before the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, chaired by BJP veteran L K Advani after the speaker forwarded the same to it

A privilege notice can be issued by either a member of the House of a state legislature or Parliament against those accused of breach of privilege. These privileges are mainly rights and immunities endowed to MPs, MLAs and MLCs both individually and collectively to effectively discharge their duties.

(With agency inputs)